Motorcycling National Guardsman, 23, Threatens Bicyclists With Gun In Bergen County: Cops

Michael Maniscalco, of Saddle Brook, was on a motorcycle near Main and Essex streets at Route 80 in town on Friday, Aug. 1, when he encountered a 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman stopped at a red light (right next to Saddle River County Park), Capt. Giuseppe Califano said.

Some sort of confrontation broke out, at which point Maniscalco stood up on his motorcycle and flashed a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun tucked into his waistband, Califano said.

“I’ll shoot you,” Maniscalco told the bicyclists, according to the victim’s account to police.

Maniscalco’s father, James Maniscalco — who was riding a separate motorcycle and runs the popular youth special needs rec program Saddle Brook Angels with his wife — allegedly added: “We’re half Puerto Rican. You don’t know what we’re capable of,” the victims told police.

The bicyclists immediately went to Saddle Brook police headquarters to report the incident, according to Califano.

Using the information provided, officers found Michael Maniscalco and his motorcycle at Smashburger in Lodi, Califano said.

He was arrested and booked into the Bergen County Jail on multiple weapons charges and two counts of making terroristic threats, according to jail records. He remained held as of press time.

No charges had been filed against James Maniscalco as of Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The Maniscalcos are well known in Saddle Brook. James and his wife, Monica, are commissioners of the Saddle Brook Angels, a sports program for children with special needs.

For his Eagle Scout project in 2016, Maniscalco renovated the playground at Avon Park, where his parents ran the Saddle Brook Angels program, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

In January 2024, Michael Maniscalco was one of 1,500 soldiers from the National Guard’s 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed to the Middle East to support Operation Inherent Resolve, his mother shared on Facebook.

