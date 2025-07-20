Most Loved Ice Cream Flavors In NJ Revealed In New Study

A new report from Beach.com found that Neapolitan is among the most popular in many Northeastern states. The classic trio of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry was listed as a favorite in states like Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia.

The travel website used five years of Google search data to determine the top-searched ice cream flavor in each state. In total, Neapolitan ranked No. 1 in 19 states, making it the most popular flavor in the country.

In the tri-state area, it's more than just a single scoop:

Connecticut: Neapolitan shared the No. 1 rank with chocolate.

New Jersey: Grooms Cake, a chocolate-based flavor with cake pieces and strawberry hearts, tied with Neapolitan for the top spot.

New York: Neapolitan topped the list, tied with salty caramel pretzel and sea salt honeycomb toffee.

Pennsylvania and Virginia also showed a strong preference for both Neapolitan and chocolate. Massachusetts, the home of Dunkin', preferred the caffeinated coffee-chocolate blend of Java Jolt alongside Neapolitan.

Maryland was the rare regional exception, giving its only top ranking to toasted almond fudge.

"Favorite ice cream flavors are like the ribbons and swirls of your favorite pint," Noah Holtgraves of Beach.com wrote. "They ebb and flow with the passage of time (or rather, your consumption). In other words, things change; our tastes and preferences change. Yet some flavors aren't so quick to melt away from public favor, sticking around for the long haul; there are certain pints Americans keep coming back to."

While Neapolitan dominated, the study noted that most states couldn't settle on just one favorite.

Out of 421 unique flavors analyzed, only 20 states had a single clear winner. The rest had ties at the top, revealing a divided, but delicious landscape of preferences.

Beach.com used a mix of Google Ads and Trends data from June 2021 to May 2025.

You can click here to see Beach.com's full study.

