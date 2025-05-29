More Stars Join 'Hershey' Movie As Filming Locations Expand

Several major actors have joined the cast of "HERSHEY", the upcoming motion picture about Milton and Catherine Hershey, producers announced on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 — and fans of prestige television will definitely recognize them.

Set against the backdrop of Pennsylvania’s rich history and sweeping landscapes, "HERSHEY" continues filming across the state through the end of June, with new locations confirmed in Hershey, Harmony, Smithfield, and Ligonier.

Previously announced stars Finn Wittrock ("American Horror Story", "The Big Short") and Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus", "San Andreas") will lead the film as Milton and Catherine “Kitty” Hershey.

Joining them are:

Alan Ruck ("Succession", "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off") as Henry Hershey, Milton’s ambitious yet absent father.

Richard Kind ("Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Only Murders in the Building") as Joseph Royer, the candy-maker who gave young Milton his start.

David Costabile ("Billions", "Breaking Bad") as Tobias Thornhill, a fictitious rival candy tycoon.

Heléne Yorke ("The Other Two", "The Good Fight") as Margaret, Kitty Hershey’s closest friend.

Other ensemble members include Michael Moreland Milligan ("Chicago Fire") as Milton’s friend and partner Harry “Lebbie” Lebkicher, Francesca Faridany ("Manifest") as his mother Fanny Hershey, Daniel David Stewart ("Catch-22") as early Hershey Company manager William Murrie, and Dina Spybey-Waters ("Just Like Heaven") as Aunt Mattie Snavely.

"HERSHEY" is directed by Mark Waters ("Mean Girls", "The Spiderwick Chronicles") and produced by Dandelion Media in collaboration with Hershey Entities, Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group, and RCM3.

“Pennsylvania gives us unique and rich locations that seem frozen in time,” Waters said. “The state is the perfect setting for recreating pivotal moments from the life and legacy of Milton Hershey.”

The film is expected to premiere in 2026, aligning with the 250th anniversary of the United States. It will spotlight Milton Hershey’s journey from failure to fortune — and how he turned his success into a legacy of compassion, education, and opportunity through the Milton Hershey School.

