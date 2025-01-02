More Dollars, Same Hustle: NJ Rings In 2025 With Minimum Wage Hike

The dollar amount increased from $15.13 to $15.49 per hour for most employees. That’s right, more dollars per hour for your hustle!

Who Gets the Payday Boost?

Most workers in NJ are included in this wage hike, but there are a few exceptions. Certain jobs like automobile sales, outside sales, and minors under 18 might not qualify—unless those teens are flipping burgers, folding clothes, or running the hotel front desk. Retail and food service minors? You’re in luck!

Tipped Workers: The Math Just Got Better

For all you tipped employees, here’s the scoop: as of Jan. 1, 2024, employers must pay you at least $5.26 per hour, but your total earnings (tips included) still need to hit that $15.49 mark. If you’re falling short, it’s your boss’s responsibility to top you up.

Pay Cuts? Not Without Rules

And about those pay cuts: yes, your boss can reduce your hourly rate, but they need to give you a heads-up first. No retroactive sneakiness allowed. Plus, they can’t dip you below that sweet $15.49 minimum wage.

Why It Matters

This latest boost is part of New Jersey’s ongoing commitment to making sure workers are getting fair pay for their hard work. Whether you’re clocking in at the diner, retail counter, or factory floor, 2025 is looking just a little brighter for your wallet.

Need the full breakdown? Check out the New Jersey Minimum Wage Chart (also available en español). Now, go make those dollars count!

