Months-Long Child Porn Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Clifton Man: Sheriff

Kevin J. Martinez's arrest comes after a nine-month investigation, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo announced on Friday, Jan. 3, adding that Martinez is responsible for disseminating media files.

Detectives confiscated multiple electronic devices relevant to the investigation, which are set to undergo forensic analysis to uncover further images and videos related to child sexual abuse material, the sheriff said.

Martinez was charged with the following on a warrant complaint:

1 count of Distribution of Child Pornography, a 1st degree crime

1 count of Maintaining Child Pornography, a 1st degree crime

1 count of Possession of Child Pornography, a 2nd degree crime

PCSO Warrant Squad and Crime Scene Investigation assisted with the search warrants and apprehension of this individual.

