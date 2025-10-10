Mom, Kids Rescued After Getting Lost On Norvin Green Trail In West Milford, Officials Say

At 3 p.m., the West Milford Office of Emergency Management was notified that a female hiker and her 8- and 11-year-old children were lost in the woods near Otterhole Road, according to OEM Coordinator Michael Moscatello.

Members of West Milford Search and Rescue, along with Bloomingdale Search and Rescue, mobilized and “quickly located them,” Moscatello said. “They were brought out of the woods with no injuries.”

A total of 22 members from the West Milford Search and Rescue team responded to the incident, he said.

This year, the team received Caltopo, a state-funded tracking system that allows rescuers to mark search areas and locate missing people through GPS links sent to their phones, Moscatello said. The group has also been training with New Jersey Search and Rescue (NJSAR) and several other agencies.

Over the past several months, West Milford Search and Rescue has responded to calls in nearby towns, including Pompton Lakes and Berkeley Heights, Moscatello said.

