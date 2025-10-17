Mom, 20, Killed In Clifton Route 21 Hit-And-Run Mourned: ‘This Family Will Never Be The Same'

Kamya Young, was found unresponsive on the side of Route 21 North near the Exit 9 entrance ramp to Route 3 West around 8:12 a.m., as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Officers arriving at the scene found vehicle debris scattered nearby, and Young was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The vehicle that struck her had fled the area, police said.

A GoFundMe launched by Freeman Harvey-Belcher to help Young’s family described her as a beloved young woman known affectionately as “Tootsie.”

“The family faces the great tragedy of this unexpected loss with incredibly heavy hearts and irreparable grief," the page reads. “Her passing leaves behind an infant, 3-month-old baby boy, Saige, who will never have the luxury to grow up with a mom,” the post continues. “This family will never be the same without her, and neither will anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised $1,300 to help cover funeral expenses and support her son. Click here to view the campaign.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, email [email protected], or submit an anonymous tip at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips, officials said.

