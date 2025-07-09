M&M's, Skittles Reportedly Resisting Push To End Artificial Food Dye Use: Here's Why

Mars, the McLean, Virginia-based company behind popular candies like M&M's, is resisting the federal government's effort to remove synthetic food colorings, The New York Times reported on Monday, July 7. This comes as more than a dozen food giants like Kraft Heinz, General Mills, PepsiCo, ConAgra, and Nestlé have agreed to eliminate the artificial dyes from their US products by the end of 2027.

Federal agencies have tried for years to regulate synthetic colorings, with the Biden administration banning the cherry-colored Red No. 3 in January due to cancer concerns in lab animals. Trump-appointed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has increased that push with his so-called "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

Kennedy has said petroleum-based food dyes are "poisonous compounds" that pose "real, measurable dangers to our children's health and development." While the makers of popular and colorful products like Jell-O, Kool-Aid, and Lucky Charms are expected to lose their artificial colors, candies like M&M's, Skittles, and Starburst remain major holdouts.

A June study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that 19% of processed foods in the US contain synthetic dyes, with candy companies topping the list. Ferrero Group (60%) and Mars (52%) had the greatest percentage of products containing artificial colors.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest, a nonprofit nutrition advocacy group, said synthetic dyes may cause or fuel children's behavioral problems like hyperactivity and inattention.

"Given the accumulation of evidence over the last 40 years pointing to the health harms of synthetic dyes, it's disappointing to see that they're still so prevalent in our food system, particularly in products that are designed to appeal to children," said Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, a research fellow at The George Institute. "The high levels of sugar in these brightly colored products suggests that companies are using synthetic dyes to market sweet foods and beverages, but both ingredients are linked to poor health outcomes."

The National Confectioners Association, a trade group of major candy companies, disputed the study's findings.

"Consumers have a unique mindset when they enjoy chocolate and candy that is not present when interacting with other foods," the NCA said. "They know that confectionery products are treats and that they contain sugar, food colors, and other FDA-approved ingredients, because candy is intrinsically transparent. The authors of this study have major gaps in their analysis that are not supported by data."

Mars has backtracked on its 2016 announcement that it would "remove all artificial colors from its human food products." While a similar pledge remains on the Mars website, the Times reported that Mars abandoned the effort, claiming that American customers prefer artificially colored treats more than European consumers.

The head of Spangler Candy, the company behind brands like Circus Peanuts, Dum-Dums, and Sweethearts, said candies made with natural dyes don't sell well because the flavor "isn't the same."

"Masking that taste is really, really difficult," said CEO Krik Vashaw. "If people are celebrating and eating treats, they don't want to be tasting beets."

The Food and Drug Administration is now moving to revoke approvals for two synthetic colorings and eliminate six others, including Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1, by the end of 2026.

"The FDA is asking food companies to substitute petrochemical dyes with natural ingredients for American children as they already do in Europe and Canada," said FDA commissioner Dr. Mart Makary in an April news release. "We have a new epidemic of childhood diabetes, obesity, depression, and ADHD. Given the growing concerns of doctors and parents about the potential role of petroleum-based food dyes, we should not be taking risks and do everything possible to safeguard the health of our children."

Some states are joining the federal push to remove artificial flavorings.

In October 2023, California passed the California Food Safety Act, banning Red 3 along with other controversial additives. West Virginia will ban most artificial dyes by 2028, while Texas will require warning labels starting in 2027.

Faber said state laws may be more effective than Kennedy's "MAHA" initiative at forcing changes.

"I think RFK [Jr.] and his team are learning the limits of their power to persuade," Environmental Working Group attorney Scott Faber told the Times. "Inevitably, candy companies are either going to comply with West Virginia's law or they're going to lose the market, and West Virginia won’t be the last state to act."

Researchers in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics study also found that 79% of all sports drinks and 51% of PepsiCo's energy drinks have artificial dyes.

