MLB All-Star Mike Greenwell Dies At 62: Runner-Up To Jose Canseco In 1988 MVP Race

Greenwell's death on Thursday, Oct. 9, followed a battle with thyroid cancer that he publicly disclosed about two months ago.

The Louisville native was a steady presence in left field for Boston from 1985 through 1996. He was nicknamed “The Gator” in a nod to his upbringing in Fort Myers, Florida.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell," the Red Sox posted on social media late Thursday afternoon.

“The Gator” spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation.

"We send our love to the Greenwell family.”

Greenwell finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1987, then posted a career season in 1988, hitting .325 with 22 home runs and 119 RBIs. He was runner-up for American League MVP to Jose Canseco, who made history with baseball’s first 40–40 season. That year, Greenwell also hit for the cycle.

He remained a productive middle-of-the-order bat for a dozen seasons and, in 1996, drove in all nine of Boston’s runs in a 9–8 win at Seattle.

He later coached in the Cincinnati Reds organization, briefly serving as the major-league club’s interim hitting coach when Ken Griffey Sr. was on medical leave.

Away from baseball, he raced late model stock cars, won a Speedweeks track title at New Smyrna Speedway in 2000, and made two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts in 2006.

A local businessman, Greenwell entered public service as a Lee County Commissioner in 2022 and served until his death. He is survived by his wife, Tracy, and two sons.

