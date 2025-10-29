Mixed Nuts Sold At Stop & Shop Recalled

The Food and Drug Administration posted the company’s recall notice on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Hampton Farms is recalling two mixed nuts products because hazelnuts were not properly disclosed in the allergen warning. The products were distributed to Stop & Shop stores in five states.

The recall covers Mixed Nuts Roasted Unsalted 8 oz (lot 23025, UPC 8 10111 02237 8) and Mixed Nuts Roasted And Salted 8 oz (lot 23825, UPC 8 10111 02236 1).

Click here to view product labels on the FDA website.

The items were shipped between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, 2025. Packages are clear plastic tubs sold in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

Hampton Farms said the issue was found during a review on Sept. 15 and that hazelnuts appear in the ingredient list but not in the allergen warning statement. The company reported no illnesses to date.

Consumers should not eat the products. Return them to the store for a refund or discard them. For questions, contact Hampton Farms Customer Service at 1-800-313-2748, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This recall was announced by Hampton Farms on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, and posted by the FDA as a public service.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.