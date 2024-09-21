Missing Woman Sought By Clifton Police

Felicita Mosch, 74, was last seen around 9 a.m. near her family's home in the Athenia section of town near Van Houten Avenue, local police said.

Felicita is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a beige sweater. She is believed to be walking on foot.

A search of the area has been conducted with help from a bloodhound K9 team from the Hudson County Sheriff's Department, but Felicita has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clifton Police at 973-470-5911. If located, please call the local law enforcement agency or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.