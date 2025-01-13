Fair 38°

Missing NJ Mom Of 4 Found Dead In PA Dumpster ID’d As Homicide Victim: Lehigh County Coroner

A mother of four from New Jersey was found dead in a dumpster in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, in what authorities have ruled a homicide, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced Monday, Jan. 13.

Lucrecia Elizabeth Jadan Sumba,

 Photo Credit: The Jaden Family
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Lucrecia Elizabeth Jadan Sumba, 39, of Elizabeth Township, NJ, was discovered in the 200 block of South 3rd Street on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 5:55 p.m., according to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. An autopsy completed Monday revealed she died from sharp force injuries.

The case has been classified as a homicide, Buglio said. Authorities from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and Coopersburg Police Department are investigating, with assistance from the Elizabeth Police Department and Union County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey.

Jadan Sumba was remembered by her family as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend who brought light to everyone who knew her. She leaves behind four children who now face a future without her love and guidance, her family said.

“This tragedy has left us devastated,” the Jadan family wrote, asking for community support to help cover funeral expenses and immediate living costs for her children.

A Bingo night is among the fundraisers launched to help the family the details are in the Facebook post below. 

This is a developing story so check back here for updates.

