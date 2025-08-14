NJ Dad On Work Trip Disappears — Then His Car, Body Were Pulled From River: Officials

Akshay Arora, 47, of Hillsborough, had been reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 6, when colleagues said he never showed up for a flight, Sioux City, IA, police said.

Later that evening, his vehicle was discovered submerged in the Missouri River, but no body was inside, prompting days of search efforts, police said.

On Friday, Aug. 8, at 5:05 p.m., officers recovered Arora’s body from the river, police said. Preliminary investigations show no immediate evidence of trauma or foul play, though the case remains ongoing.

The tragedy has left Arora’s wife, Anshu Gandotra, and their 14-year-old daughter, Mahi, devastated, according to a GoFundMe organized by Jagpreet Chhatwal that has raised $24,000 as of Thursday, Aug. 14.

“Akshay’s sudden passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of his family and all who knew him,” the fundraiser reads, calling him “an incredibly kind, gentle, and giving person whose smile and laugh could instantly fill a room with joy.”

Funds will help with immediate expenses, ongoing living costs, and Mahi’s future needs, organizers said. Click here to view the campaign.

