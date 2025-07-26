Mini Fridge Fires Cause $700K In Damage, Sparking Massive Recall

Curtis International is recalling about 634,000 Frigidaire-brand mini fridges, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 24. The internal electrical parts in the fridges can short-circuit and ignite the plastic housing, posing serious fire and burn hazards.

There have been 26 reports of the mini fridges "smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating, and catching fire." Two people suffered smoke inhalation, while the fires caused more than $700,000 in property damage, according to the CPSC.

Four models of the recalled fridges were sold between January 2020 and December 2023 for $36 to $40. They were available in several colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink, and silver.

Owners should unplug the fridges and stop using them immediately. Customers must cut the power cord, write "recall" on the fridge door in permanent marker, and dispose of the unit according to local laws.

You can learn more on the recall's website or by calling Curtis International at 888-727-0198.

