Millions Of Eggs Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall could widen as distribution tracking continues.

Black Sheep Egg Company has voluntarily recalled more than six million eggs distributed between Wednesday, July 9 and Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The action covers 12-count and 18-count cartons of Black Sheep Egg Company Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with “Best By” dates from Aug. 22 to Oct. 31, 2025, and UPC codes 860010568507 and 860010568538.

Some eggs were repackaged by other firms, including Kenz Henz in Texas, under different branding.

During an FDA inspection at the company’s Walnut Ridge, Arkansas facility, 40 environmental samples tested positive for Salmonella across seven strains. No illnesses have been confirmed.

Regulators warn the eggs may have reached additional states through repackagers or distributors. The agency notes the recall’s geographic scope could expand as new information emerges.

The FDA advises consumers, retailers, and restaurants not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled eggs and to clean and sanitize any surfaces the product touched.

What To Check

Product: Black Sheep Egg Company Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs, 12-count and 18-count

Best By: Aug. 22, 2025 through Oct. 31, 2025 (printed on carton side)

UPCs: 860010568507, 860010568538

Repackaged: Some lots sold by Kenz Henz in Texas under its own brand

Safety Guidance

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs.

If packaging is missing and you cannot confirm the lot, throw the eggs away.

Wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water after handling raw eggs.

Contact a healthcare provider if you develop symptoms of Salmonella (diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps).

