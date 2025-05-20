Miller High Life Launches Crunchy Snack With Planters In Time For Summer

The brands announced a brand-new Bar Nut Mix on Tuesday, May 20. The limited-edition snack is available on Amazon.

The mix is packed with seasoned peanuts, almonds, Cajun-style corn sticks, pretzel sticks, rice crackers, and garlic bread sticks.

"The Planters brand team has created some of America's favorite snacks, and in partnering with Miller High Life, we knew we wanted to create something that felt nostalgic yet fresh, something that instantly elevates a casual summer hangout," said Planters brand manager Lanessa Aurand. "This all-new Bar Nut Mix does exactly that, combining familiar flavors with a nod to the classics."

The launch marks the latest in a run of playful crossovers between the two brands. Past collaborations have included a co-branded merch drop in 2023 and a dive bar built from the Planters NUTmobile.

In 2024, Mr. Peanut even officiated an "ultimate dive bar wedding."

"At Miller High Life, we're all about savoring the good stuff — without overcomplicating it," said Miller senior marketing director Frank Cirone. "Partnering with the Planters brand to create a bar snack that's both classic and bold just felt right. It's the kind of mix you dive into with a cold High Life and a few friends. It's simple, satisfying and made for summer."

Miller has also collaborated with Pringles on beer-inspired snacks, with crisps flavored after Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat.

