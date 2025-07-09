Mikie Sherrill's Winning Now, But The No. 1 Issue Could Flip NJ's Race For Governor: New Poll

Poll Who Will You Be Voting For In The Race For NJ Governor? Mikie Sherrill Jack Ciattarelli Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Will You Be Voting For In The Race For NJ Governor? Mikie Sherrill 0%

Jack Ciattarelli 0% Back to Vote

That’s according to a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released Wednesday, July 2, showing the Democratic nominee leading Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by a wide early margin.

If the election were held today, 51% of voters say they’d back Sherrill, while 31% say they’d go with Ciattarelli, the poll found. The rest are either looking elsewhere (5%) or still on the fence (13%).

Factor in voters who are “leaning” one way or the other, and Sherrill stretches her lead to 56% to Ciattarelli’s 35%.

Still, pollsters are urging everyone to calm down: it’s July, not November.

“Early polling on the governor’s race should serve as a baseline or a barometer of how voters are feeling in the moment—not as some crystal ball predicting the future four months from now,” said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers.

Independents Are Waffling—And So Are Some Republicans

Democrats have circled the wagons. A whopping 95% of them (including leaners) are already behind Sherrill. Republicans? Not quite as enthusiastic—only 79% say they’re sticking with Ciattarelli.

Among independent voters, Sherrill holds a lead—51% to 34%—but a solid 10% are still undecided, even when leaning voters are included.

Trump’s Shadow Looms Large

Whether you love him or loathe him, President Trump is a major player, even without being on the ballot.

More than half of voters (52%) say the president is a “major factor” in how they’ll vote for governor. That includes 75% of Sherrill supporters and only 27% of Ciattarelli’s base.

“Trump’s influence appears to be more of a benefit to Sherrill right now,” Koning said.

His endorsement may have helped Ciattarelli in the primaries, but in the general? That’s still up for debate.

Taxes Are Tight—But Sherrill Leads Elsewhere

On the issues, Sherrill leads Ciattarelli in nearly every category—but not the one voters care about most: taxes.

Here’s how it shakes out:

Taxes: Sherrill (39%) vs. Ciattarelli (34%)

Cost of Living: Sherrill (45%) vs. Ciattarelli (29%)

Economy & Jobs: Sherrill (42%) vs. Ciattarelli (33%)

State Budget & Spending: Sherrill (42%) vs. Ciattarelli (32%)

Health Care: Sherrill (51%) vs. Ciattarelli (24%)

Education: Sherrill (50%) vs. Ciattarelli (24%)

Infrastructure: Sherrill (45%) vs. Ciattarelli (29%)

Crime & Safety: Sherrill (39%) vs. Ciattarelli (37%)

Sherrill dominates on health care, education, and infrastructure. But when it comes to taxes and crime, the race is far closer.

Independents are split on most fiscal issues, but give Sherrill the edge on:

Education (46% to 19%)

Health Care (45% to 16%)

Transportation (40% to 23%)

Name Recognition Is Up, But So Are Opinions

Since April, Sherrill’s favorability jumped 30 points, now sitting at 50%. Ciattarelli rose 15 points to 33%, but his unfavorable numbers are also higher: 42%.

And both camps are fired up: 78% of Sherrill supporters and 80% of Ciattarelli supporters say they’re “very” or “somewhat” enthusiastic.

Moderate vs. Conservative? Voters Think So

Sherrill is seen as more moderate, while Ciattarelli is viewed as more conservative.

Sherrill: 25% moderate, 35% somewhat liberal

Ciattarelli: 34% very conservative, 34% somewhat conservative

With four months to go, the only thing that’s clear is this: a lot can change.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.