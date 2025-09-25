Mikie Sherrill's Full Military Record Improperly Released To Ciattarelli Ally

Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for governor, graduated from the Naval Academy in 1994. However, the records revealed she was ineligible to walk in commencement ceremonies due to her role in a cheating scandal that roiled the academy, resulting in 130 people being implicated and more than two dozen students expelled. The records were released to Nicholas De Gregorio, an ally of Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee for governor, CBS News reported.

Sherrill's full military file was released unredacted, CBS News reported. The file, obtained by CBS News, includes her Social Security number, her home address and the address of her parents.

The New Jersey congresswoman was not implicated in the cheating scandal. She said she was punished for not informing on her classmates. Sherrill has made her military service a centerpiece of her campaign.

"When I was an undergraduate at the Naval Academy, I didn't turn in some of my classmates, so I didn't walk, but graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving for nearly ten years with the highest level of distinction and honor," Sherrill in a statement. "That Jack Ciattarelli and the Trump administration are illegally weaponizing my records for political gain is a violation of anyone who has ever served our country. No veteran's record is safe."

Ciattarelli called Sherrill's implication in the cheating scandal, "stunning and deeply disturbing."

"For eight years, Mikie Sherrill has built her entire political brand around her time at the Naval Academy and in the Navy, all the while concealing her involvement in the scandal and her punishment," Ciattarelli said. "The people of New Jersey deserve complete and total transparency."

Ciattarelli did not address the improper leak of her records. De Gregorio told CBS News he was doing opposition research on Sherrill and was "shocked" and "disgusted" to see her Social Security number included.

House Democrats are calling for a criminal investigation into how Sherrill's files were leaked.

"“It’s outrageous that Donald Trump and his administration and political hacks connected to them continue to violate the law, and they will be held accountable,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. said.

The National Archives apologized to Sherrill in a letter sent Monday.

"We will hold our staff accountable for failing to follow proper administrative procedures with regard to the release of your records," Scott Levins, National Personnel Records Center Director said. "Additionally, we will review our policies and procedures to add additional controls to prevent a similar occurrence in the future and provide additional training to staff to re-enforce our commitment to safeguarding the personal information of our nation's veterans."

Due to the release of her Social Security number, Sherill was offered free credit monitoring services by the National Archives.

The news comes after a poll released Thursday shows the race between Sherrill and Ciattarelli to be a dead heat. The poll from Emerson College Polling/PIX 11/The Hill has the race tied at 43% with 11% of voters undecided.

Sherrill and Ciattarelli are running to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited. Murphy, a Democrat, blasted Ciattarelli for the leak.

"One thing is clear — Ciattarelli is scared of @MikieSherrill winning and that's why he's resorting to gutter tactics," Murphy said on social media. "Jack had his allies illegally leak her Social Security number, home address, and personal insurance info in a desperate attempt to smear her military record.

