Migrants From Wayne, Passaic ID'd Among 4 Escaped Delaney Hall Inmates: Feds

The agency maintained that no widespread unrest occurred at the facility, contradicting various media reports including some saying 50 inmates pushed down a wall after meals were served late.

Officials said Delaney Hall remains “dedicated to providing high-quality services” and maintains 24/7 medical care, visitation, legal access, meals, religious accommodations, and more.

The four escapees, according to DHS, are as follows:

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, a Honduran national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2021, was arrested by Wayne Township Police on May 3, 2025, for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and weapons possession.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, a Honduran national who entered as a minor in 2019, was arrested in Passaic on October 3, 2024, for unlawful handgun possession, and again on February 15, 2025, for aggravated assault.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, a Colombian national who entered in 2022, was arrested by Hammonton Police on May 15, 2025, for burglary, theft, and conspiracy.

Andres Pineda-Mogollon, a Colombian national who overstayed a tourist visa in 2023, was arrested in NYC for petit larceny and later in Union, NJ for residential burglary, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

ICE encourages anonymous tips via its online tip form and 24-hour hotline.

The FBI and DHS are asking the public to call 911 or the ICE tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) with any information.

