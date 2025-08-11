Microwave Mistakes: Here Are Some Foods Better Reheated Another Way

Experts say microwaves heat unevenly, which means bacteria can survive even after reheating. In some cases, the high heat can trigger chemical changes that make food potentially dangerous.

Reader’s Digest put together a list of 10 foods you should skip microwaving — and some might surprise you.

Five of them include:

Hard-boiled eggs: Steam buildup can cause them to explode after heating.

Chicken: Uneven heating can leave behind bacteria like salmonella.

Rice: Spores from Bacillus cereus can survive and cause food poisoning.

Processed meats: Microwaving can create harmful chemical byproducts.

Leafy greens: Nitrates can convert into potentially harmful compounds.

Each has its own reason for being risky in the microwave — and alternative reheating methods that can help you avoid those dangers.

