Microsoft Laying Off Thousands Of Workers In Biggest Job Cuts Since 2023

A spokesperson for the tech giant confirmed the global layoffs to the Daily Voice on Tuesday, May 13. Microsoft had about 228,000 employees at the end of June 2024, according to market data firm Statista.

The company said it regularly adjusts its workforce "to meet the strategic demands of the business."

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," the spokesperson said.

The layoffs represent less than 3% of Microsoft's total workforce, impacting a variety of levels, teams, locations, and roles. The company didn't provide a breakdown of specific jobs that will be cut.

As part of the restructuring, Microsoft said it's minimizing redundancy, reducing management layers, and streamlining roles and procedures. The goal is to boost "agility" and allow employees to focus more on "meaningful work" by using new technologies.

Microsoft is eliminating 1,985 jobs in its home state of Washington, including 1,510 in-office positions, CNBC reported. This is expected to be Microsoft's largest round of layoffs since it slashed about 10,000 jobs in 2023.

The layoffs come just weeks after Microsoft reported $25.8 billion in net income during the first three months of 2025. That was up about 18% from the same quarter in 2024.

Microsoft also officially shut down the pioneering video and voice chat service Skype on Monday, May 5. The company has shifted users to Microsoft Teams to use services previously offered by Skype.

In January, the subscription price of the Microsoft 365 bundle was raised for the first time in 12 years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.