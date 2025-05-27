Mentally Ill PA Mom Who Gave Daughter Fentanyl-Laced Apple Juice Sentenced To Prison

Skye Naggy, 32, of Greensburg, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted homicide, aiding suicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child in January.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced her to 10 to 20 years behind bars, followed by five years of probation. She will continue to receive mental health treatment during her incarceration, according to District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Naggy’s case made headlines in 2022 after police found her and the child in a wooded area near Loyalhanna Lake. Officers tracked her phone after family members grew concerned.

Inside her home, investigators discovered disturbing handwritten letters encouraging her daughter to “drink the juice and go to Heaven,” along with journals and hours of self-recorded videos.

Police say Naggy had purchased the fentanyl “on the dark net,” believing God had instructed her to end their lives. The child later tested positive for fentanyl and opiates and was placed in the emergency custody of relatives.

The day before the murder-suicide attempt, Naggy posted a haunting, 35-minute video to YouTube in which she said she was “at peace,” referenced seeing demons, and declared: “God is preparing me.”

“My daughter knows I tell the truth,” she said. “Sometimes things happen to people when they are pure and innocent… but God doesn’t make that happen.”

DA Ziccarelli credited Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar and Greensburg police for rescuing the child and securing a conviction in this deeply troubling case

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.