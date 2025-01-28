Megadeth's Marty Friedman Signing Books In North Jersey

Friedman is signing copies of his new book "Dreaming Japanese" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. In the memoir Friedman discusses his upbringing in a Jewish household in Maryland, before joining Megadeth, according to a synopsis.

Spending 10 years with the band, Friedman discusses life as the only sober member of the group and all the drama that accompanied their success, according to a synopsis, including his complicated relationship with frontman Dave Mustaine.

The book also focuses on the years he spent in Japan, becoming a household name and mainstream TV star, later marrying a Japanese cellist, according to a synopsis.

