Meet The First Responder Family Behind This Dazzling North Jersey Christmas Display

For over six years, the Tamburros—known in Hawthorne for their service as firefighters and EMTs—have turned their home at 1084 Lafayette Avenue Extension into a spectacular winter wonderland.

Featuring more than 400 glowing decorations and whimsical scenes, the family’s “Lights on Lafayette” display has become a holiday beacon, drawing crowds and smiles from far and wide.

The family behind the magic is no stranger to teamwork. Victor Tamburro, a firefighter for 44 years and former borough fire chief, started the tradition decades ago, creating small displays for his children. Now, his son Christopher, a firefighter of six years and DPW worker, carries the torch—literally—by spearheading the increasingly elaborate project with his brother Kyle.

“Growing up, my dad always made the holidays special for us,” Christopher said. As the Tamburro kids got older, they started adding more decorations, and now it’s just become a major tradition that they all look forward to every year.

And the Tamburros don’t hold back. This year, they added 15 new pieces, including a children’s choir nestled in front of an evergreen tree and an updated nativity scene. The dazzling blow mold collection—over 400 strong—takes more than two and a half weekends to set up, with preparations starting right around Halloween.

The display is a family affair. Christopher’s sister Carley, an EMT and newly elected fire lieutenant, pitches in, as does their other sister Kimberly. Even their mom Marge, a former EMT for the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps, helps with planning and setup.

“Every year, more people stop by," Christopher Tamburro said.

“Seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, especially the adults, is incredible—when they tell us certain decorations bring back memories from their own childhood, it makes all the hard work worth it.”

“Lights on Lafayette” has become a must-see for locals, shining as brightly as their legacy of service.

The display runs daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1084 Lafayette Avenue Extension. The family invites everyone to stop by and experience the magic for themselves—one light at a time.

