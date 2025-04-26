Meet Supermodel Christie Brinkley In North Jersey: Here’s Where, When

The famous supermodel is signing copies of her new memoir “Uptown Girl” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

In “Uptown Girl”, Brinkley discusses being discovered in Paris at the age of 20, leading to her being one of the biggest supermodels of all time. Brinkley discusses the highs and lows of living in the public eye, including her four failed marriages, especially her high profile marriage to Billy Joel, according to a synopsis.

Brinkley also talks about appearing in hit movies like “National Lampoon’s Vacation”, the TV show “Parks and Recreation,”, and appearing in “Chicago” on Broadway, according to a synopsis.

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.