Meet Sen. Mark Kelly In North Jersey

The senator and former astroaut, who was considered a possible vice presidential pick, will be signing copies of the book "Mousetronaut Saves the World" at Bookends in Ridgewood.

The book is about Meteor the Mousetronaut defending the Earth from an asteroid with help from Flint the scientist and Luna the engineer, according to a synopsis.

Kelly, who was elected to the Senate in 2020, has written two books with his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords who suffered a severe brain injury after being shot in the head. This is his third book in the "Mousetronaut" series.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.