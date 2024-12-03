Meet Rhoslc Star Heather Gay In North Jersey

Gay is signing copies of her new book, "Good Time Girl" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

"Good Time Girl" is a followup to Gay's 2023 bestseller "Bad Mormon" and features stories about Gay's trysts, mishaps and serendipitous successes she's found, especially since that fateful night in Bermuda that left RHOSLC fans with their jaws dropped, according to a synopsis.

