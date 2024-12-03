Overcast 26°

Meet Rhoslc Star Heather Gay In North Jersey

Heather Gay, who stars on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is ready to have a good time.

 Photo Credit: CityLimitsJunction/Wikimedia Commons
Gay is signing copies of her new book, "Good Time Girl" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

"Good Time Girl" is a followup to Gay's 2023 bestseller "Bad Mormon" and features stories about Gay's trysts, mishaps and serendipitous successes she's found, especially since that fateful night in Bermuda that left RHOSLC fans with their jaws dropped, according to a synopsis. 

For more information on the signing, click here.

