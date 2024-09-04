Meet New York Giants Legends In North Jersey

Leonard Marshall, Jim Burt, Bart Oates and Joe Morris, who were on the 1986 New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XXI will be signing copies of the new book "Once a Giant" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

Marshall, a defensive end, was also on the 1990 Giants team that won Super Bowl XXV. A two-time Pro Bowler, he played on Big Blue from 1983 to 1992, and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022. His 79.5 sacks rank third all-time in Giants history.

Burt was originally an undrafted free agent who made the Pro Bowl in 1986 and played for the Giants from 1981 to 1988. He also won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

Oates won two Super Bowls with the Giants, playing with them from 1985 to 1993 and making five Pro Bowls. He started 125 consecutive games for the Giants and later won a Super Bowl with the 49ers.

Morris, a running back, was also a two-time Pro Bowler who was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022. His 5,296 rushing yards are third all-time in Giants history.

"Once a Giant", written by Gary Myers, chronicles the 1986 New York Giants, who dominated the NFL, going 14-2 and won Super Bowl XXI, the franchise's first Super Bowl. The book features new interviews with quarterback Phil Simms, coach Bill Parcells, tight end Mark Bavaro and the team's defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick. Myers will also be at the signing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.