Meet Don Lemon In North Jersey

Lemon will be signing copies of his new book "I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America" on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Books and Greetings in Northvale at 1 p.m.

The book is about Lemon grappling with his relationship with God, being raised in a Southern Black church as a gay man, and as he got older, seeing Americans losing faith in higher institutions, according to a synopsis. Lemon then lost his job with CNN but continued his search for faith, later finding grace within himself and the nation, according to a synopsis.

This is Lemon's third book. He previously wrote "Transparent," a memoir in 2011 and "This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism," in 2021.

