Mediterranean Gem Blue Fig Garden Opens 2nd Location At NJ Mall

The restaurant held its soft opening at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on Friday, January 10, inviting guests to experience its authentic Mediterranean cuisine and vibrant atmosphere.

According to the restaurant’s website, Blue Fig Garden offers “a diverse selection of authentic cuisine,” including fire-roasted dishes, traditional Mediterranean desserts, and Turkish coffee brewed on hot sand.

The menu features a wide range of appetizers, including hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, and stuffed grape leaves. Signature entrees include kebabs, lamb chops, Turkish dumplings, char-grilled branzino, and Mediterranean shrimp.

For breakfast lovers, a Turkish breakfast platter offers a variety of traditional items such as cheeses, olives, jams, phyllo rolls, and eggs. Flatbreads and desserts, including baklava, Turkish kunafa, and fig crumble cake, are also available, adding to the restaurant's extensive offerings.

Drinks range from Turkish coffee brewed on hot sand to a selection of fresh juices, such as mango cocktails and Mediterranean mix. The restaurant also offers catering services and delivery through platforms like Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Blue Fig Garden is located at 1400 Willowbrook Blvd Space 1200 in Wayne.

