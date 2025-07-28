McLaren Picks Maryland For First $10.5M US Supercar Facility

McLaren Automotive is gearing up to open its first-ever US vehicle processing center in Baltimore County, state officials announced on Monday, July 28.

The $10.5 million facility will span 50,000-square-feet and serve as a one-stop shop to inspect, customize, and prep McLaren’s high-performance supercars before they’re delivered to 26 dealerships across the country.

The center will bring close to two dozen highly-skilled jobs to the region, including positions in automotive tech, paint, logistics, and management, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce.

McLaren’s decision to break into the US market through Maryland underscores the Port of Baltimore’s status as a powerhouse in international automotive logistics.

“As a manufacturer of high tech, innovative vehicles we are proud to be creating well-paid and highly trained technical jobs to ensure that our customers in the US get the highest quality service for their new McLaren supercar,” said Nicolas Brown, president of McLaren in America.

“The new McLaren VPC will enable us to fully check and sign off every single car, install local accessory packs and bring full paint protection film installment directly on site with the additional bonus of helping to revitalize a brownfield site.”

The facility is expected to be fully operational by late 2026, officials said.

