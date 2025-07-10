McDonald's Snack Wraps Return, Fast-Food Rivals Heat Up 'Wrap Battle': What To Know

The McDonald's Snack Wrap has officially returned to US menus on Thursday, July 10. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its comeback after it was removed from many domestic restaurants in 2016.

The wrap, which puts chicken breast, lettuce, cheese, and sauce inside a soft flour tortilla, first debuted in 2006, according to Food Network. Several versions were introduced over the years before it was discontinued.

While some locations kept the McDonald's Snack Wrap on the menu, it finally disappeared nationwide in 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wrap was still sold internationally, including restaurants in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Despite lagging sales recently, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock of McDonald's from "buy" to "neutral" because of the snack wraps and other menu changes, CNBC reported.

"We believe MCD ultimately has the scale/marketing/digital advantage to successfully navigate through this environment," Goldman analyst Analyst Christine Cho said. "Management has firmly committed to market share gains through product and marketing innovation (including return of snack wraps, addition of daily double burger to the McValue platform in the US), and we think this could drive a reversal to positive comp trends."

Return of the Wrap

The new snack wraps will be available in two flavors: spicy and ranch. Spicy will include a peppery sauce, while ranch promises a cooler, creamier taste.

McDonald's had teased the snack wrap's return for months, with the chain's US president Joe Erlinger first revealing its 2025 return on ABC's "Good Morning America" in December 2024. The company made a cryptic social media post on Tuesday, April 15, that hinted at a revival but offered no details beyond "0x.14.2025."

The wrap's return date was officially announced on Tuesday, June 3, and McDonald's launched a "Snack Wrap Files" website to build even more hype. The news was what McDonald's lovers were craving for years, including some who had made dedicated social media accounts like @bring_back_the_wrap.

In an Instagram post teasing the wrap's return on Wednesday, July 9, companies and fans showed their excitement for the big day.

"Tomorrow we ride...to the nearest drive-thru 😎🔥," toy car brand Hot Wheels commented.

"All we needed to hear 🏃‍♂️," said Mastercard.

"I've been enlightened to live this moment, this is what my ancestors wanted," one fan replied.

"I've been waiting 9 years to see this post," another person wrote.

Other potential customers were skeptical about the new snack wraps, with some wanting a grilled chicken choice and others criticizing the tenders McDonald's now uses.

"Not the snack wraps we wanted back," one Instagram commenter said. "We wanted the options back..wheres the grilled chicken😢."

"The new tenders taste like chewing someone's meniscus, bring back the old tenders or else these are gonna floppppp," another person replied.

Epic Wrap Battles of (Fast-Food) History

The McDonald's Snack Wrap's comeback is the latest move in a growing war between fast-food giants over chicken and handheld food options cheaper than larger meals. One day before McDonald's revealed the snack wrap's return date, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched its own $3.99 chicken wraps.

Popeyes still isn't backing down from McDonald's.

The chain, known for its extremely popular chicken sandwiches released in 2019, is offering customers free wraps on the weekend of the McDonald's Snack Wrap's comeback, People magazine reported. Anyone can get a free wrap if they spend at least $5 at Popeyes from July 10 through Sunday, July 13.

A Popeyes spokesperson said it's "turning up the heat" on this wrap battle.

"The Wrap Wars are officially on and Popeyes is way ahead of the game," the spokesperson told People. "While one familiar fast food chain scrambles to launch wraps of their own on July 10, Popeyes has already been serving up heat all summer long."

Sonic Drive-In has also added new wraps to its "FUN.99" menu, Food & Wine reported. Earlier in the week, the Oklahoma-based chain began selling the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap and the Honey Chipotle Crispy Tender Wrap.

Burger King and Wendy's also put snack wraps on their menus in 2023. Taco Bell, which already sells plenty of wrapped food, has recently introduced tortilla chip-breaded chicken nuggets.

Spicing Up Sales

McDonald's entry into the wrap feud comes as the chain aims to recapture some customers lost in recent months. The Golden Arches experienced a 3.6% decline in US sales during the first quarter of 2025, marking its steepest quarterly drop since the pandemic's first few months.

The snack wrap launch was coupled with the limited-time release of new spicy versions of the classic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich on Tuesday, July 8. Customers can choose from a Spicy McMuffin with Egg, a Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and a Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

Other recent promotions from McDonald's include the release of a Hershey's S'mores McFlurry in June, the return of mascot Uncle O'Grimacey to promote Shamrock Shakes, and toy tie-ins with Minecraft and Pokémon.

