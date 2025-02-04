McDonald's Shamrock Shake Returns—Along With Grimace's Irish Uncle

McDonald's said Shamrock Shakes will return to participating restaurants on Monday, Feb. 10, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. Feb. 4. The chain will donate 25 cents per shake to local chapters for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

To help the St. Patrick's Day treat return, Grimace is reuniting with his long-lost uncle, Uncle O'Grimacey. The green version of the purple mascot primarily appeared in McDonald's commercials in the 70s and 80s.

McDonald's said its goal is to raise $5 million during Shamrock Shake season — enough to fund 50,000 nights of housing for families staying at RMHC programs.

"We are thrilled that proceeds from this minty-flavored treat will aid RMHC in keeping families together," said Joy Silmon, a second-generation McDonald’s franchisee. "Family is a core value at McDonald's, and we live this every day. Together, with our crew, customers, and iconic McDonaldland character, Uncle O'Grimacey, we're helping RMHC make families feel at home, even when they can't be."

McDonald's said Grimace rediscovered the original Shamrock Shake recipe, inspiring him to reconnect with Uncle O’Grimacey. The green-clad McDonaldland character traveled from Sham Rock, Ireland, to spread Shamrock cheer and celebrate RMHC's 50-year mission of keeping families together.

The family reunion came after a surge in popularity for Ronald McDonald's purple friend in recent years. A TikTok trend in 2023 involved people trying the berry-flavored Grimace Shake and pretending to pass out, die, or have something else strange happen.

Grimace has also recently found his place as a surprising baseball icon for the New York Mets.

A Grimace mascot threw out the first pitch at Citi Field before the Mets faced the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The team entered the game with a 28-37 record but pulled off a convincing 10-4 win.

The magic didn’t stop there — as the Mets rattled off a seven-game winning streak and closed out June 2024 by winning 12 of their last 16 games. Some fans jokingly (or maybe seriously) credited Grimace with helping fuel the Mets' summer surge that led them to make the MLB playoffs.

First baseman Pete Alonso was spotted wearing Grimace-inspired purple cleats and the team gave Grimace his own purple seat at Citi Field. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also marked a subway train with Grimace imagery after viral videos showed someone in a Grimace costume celebrating with Mets fans.

The luck would run out for Grimace and the Mets when they lost to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Shamrock Shakes are just one way McDonald's has for customers to support RMHC. Uncle O’Grimacey-themed t-shirts, caps, and crewnecks are available for pre-sale online, with McDonald’s making an additional donation to RMHC for every purchase.

McDonald's said Shamrock Shakes will be available through Mar. 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.