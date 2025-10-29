McDonald's Makes Big Change To Cash Payments: What It Means For You

The change, which rounds cash totals to the nearest five or 10 cents, has sparked mixed reactions from customers.

The new policy applies only to cash transactions, while card and digital payments remain unaffected and will still be charged the exact amount displayed.

Here’s how the rounding system works for cash payments:

Totals ending in 1 or 2 cents are rounded down to 0 cents.

Totals ending in 3 or 4 cents are rounded up to 5 cents.

Totals ending in 6 or 7 cents are rounded down to 5 cents.

Totals ending in 8 or 9 cents are rounded up to 10 cents.

Totals ending in 0 or 5 cents remain unchanged.

McDonald’s has clarified that menu prices will not change, and the rounding is only meant to simplify cash transactions as pennies are phased out.

While McDonald’s says the policy is designed to streamline cash payments, some customers are frustrated, viewing the rounding as a hidden price hike. Others have expressed concerns about fairness, as the rounding often results in paying slightly more than the listed price.

McDonald’s emphasized that this new rounding policy is separate from its long-standing “Round-Up for RMHC” program, which allows customers to voluntarily round their purchase to the nearest dollar to support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The penny phase-out marks a significant shift in US currency, and McDonald’s is one of the first major companies to adjust its payment policies accordingly.

As the change takes effect, customers are encouraged to check their receipts and understand how the rounding system impacts their cash transactions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.