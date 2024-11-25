McDonald's Launching Revamped Value Menu In New Year: Here's When

The fast food giant will unveil its new “McValue” menu nationwide starting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

McValue will include current fan-favorites, like the $5 Meal Deal, and a new “Buy One, Add One for $1” offer, allowing customers to mix and match their order.

Breakfast options include classics like the sausage McMuffin and hash browns, while lunch offerings feature the 6-piece chicken McNuggets and double cheeseburger.

McDonald’s is also extending through next summer its $5 Meal Deal, a combination of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, 4-piece McNuggets, and a small soda.

As part of its overhaul, McDonald’s promised more offers exclusively available on its app, as well as localized food and beverage deals.

“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all. We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA.

“From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants.”

You can find more details on the McDonald’s website.

