McDonald's Extra Value Meals Return With Huge Deals: Here's What's On The Menu

The fast-food chain announced the return in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The special deals will be available at restaurants nationwide starting on Monday, Sept. 8.

McDonald's is leaning on promotions to win back budget-conscious customers. The combo meals, which were last promoted before the COVID-19 pandemic, save diners about 15% compared to buying items separately, the company said.

Breakfast options include the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit, and the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle. Lunch and dinner choices include the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and McCrispy Sandwiches.

McDonald's is offering two limited-time specials: a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal with hash browns and coffee, along with an $8 Big Mac meal with fries and a soft drink.

"McDonald's USA is laser-focused on delivering value and affordability for our customers, and I'm incredibly proud of how our franchisees and teams continue to step up to make it a reality," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA. "From the $5 Meal Deal to McValue and now Extra Value Meals, we're sending a clear message: we're here for our customers. McDonald's will always be a place where you can get the food you love at a price that fits your life."

The push comes after a turbulent year for the chain.

In the first quarter of 2025, McDonald’s reported its steepest US sales drop since the early days of COVID-19, but momentum has been turning around. The July comeback of the Snack Wrap sparked a nationwide surge in foot traffic.

In August, McDonald's began selling an adult-sized Happy Meal, tapping into nostalgia with collectible McDonaldland characters like Grimace and the Hamburglar. McDonald's reported a 3.8% global sales increase for the second quarter of 2025, along with a 2.5% rise in the US.

CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNBC that the latest promotion is aimed squarely at US families feeling financial stress.

"Particularly with lower and middle-income consumers, they're feeling under a lot of pressure right now," Kempczinski said. "What we see is it's really a two-tier economy right now."

More deals are already planned. In November, the chain will launch $5 Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddles meals, as well as $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meals.

Snack Wraps, which returned in July, will remain available for $2.99 through the end of 2025.

