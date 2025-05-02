Mayor Slams Lewd NJ Train Station Act, Vows Crackdown: 'We're Done Tolerating It'

In a statement shared Friday, May 2, Dover Mayor James P. Dodd said a man was seen committing a lewd and obscene act at the local train station, allegedly while staring at a nearby woman. Thanks to the woman’s quick action, Dover police responded, detained the suspect, and handed the case to NJ Transit Police, who have jurisdiction on station property.

“Contrary to what some have suggested online, the Dover Police did act,” Dodd said. “To the woman who reported it... you are not alone and have my full support.”

The incident is part of what Dodd described as a pattern of “public urination, open drinking, indecent exposure, and loitering” reported near the train station and in downtown Dover. He announced immediate enforcement efforts including increased patrols, zero tolerance for public indecency, and joint operations with Transit Police.

“This is a turning point,” Dodd said. “We’re done tolerating the things that make people feel unsafe or unwelcome. We are committed to cleaning up this town, literally and figuratively.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.