Mayor Has Special Message For Killer Who Shot 9-Year-Old Boy In Newark

The boy was exiting a vehicle with his father and sister at approximately 5:27 p.m. when he was shot on Osborne Terrace, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A 36-year-old man, who does not appear to be related to the child, was also shot during the incident. Details of his injuries were not immediately available.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka expressed outrage over the tragedy, calling it “incomprehensible” and vowing justice.

"The killer should know— we are coming after you. We are not going to rest until we find you, so turn yourself in now," Baraka said in a statement. He added that the Newark Police Division and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are working together to bring the shooter to justice.

Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones announced a $10,000 reward through the Crime Stoppers Program for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432). All calls will be kept confidential.

