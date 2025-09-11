Matthew Dowd Out At MSNBC Following Controversial Remarks On Charlie Kirk Murder

News of Dowd's dismissal was first reported by Variety, citing a network source.

While on air, Dowd went on to say that the 31-year-old Kirk's been "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups.

"And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in.

"You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.”

Minutes earlier on Wednesday, Sept. 10, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler issued this statement on social media: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."

The comments came as Dowd spoke with anchor Katy Tur during coverage of the shooting at Utah Valley University before Kirk’s death had been confirmed.

Dowd later apologized on Bluesky, saying he did not intend to blame Kirk.

"My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family and friends of Charlie Kirk," Dowd wrote. "On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind."

Authorities said the suspect remains at large as of Thursday morning, Sept. 11.

Dowd, age 64, is a Detroit native who built a career across politics and media.

He served as chief strategist for the Bush–Cheney 2004 re-election campaign, later worked as a political analyst for ABC News, and in 2021 launched, then ended, a Democratic bid for Texas lieutenant governor that December.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.