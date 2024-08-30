Matt Gaudreau Was Expecting Baby With Wife, Madeline, Campaign Says

Katie Gaudreau was set to marry Devin Joyce on Friday, Aug. 30. Johnny Gaudreau and his wife, Meredith, were weeks away from celebrating their daughter's second birthday.

Matt Gaudreau and his wife, Madeline, were expecting a baby, according to a GoFundMe page launched for Madeline's future.

But the Gaudreau family's happy future was ripped away from them on Thursday, Aug. 29, when brothers Matt and Johnny were struck and killed by a DUI driver in Oldmans Township, as reported by Daily Voice.

Fort-three-year-old Sean Higgins, of Woodstown, has been charged in the double fatal tragedy.

"In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew's wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face," reads a GoFundMe launched by Holland Korbitz. "Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family."

Funds will go toward funeral expenses and baby Tripp's future. Click here to donate.

