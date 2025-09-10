Math, Reading Scores Hit Historic Lows For HS Seniors: 'These Results Are Sobering'

The National Assessment of Educational Progress released its first post-pandemic results, as part of what's known as "The Nation's Report Card," on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The NAEP compiled scores for eighth-grade science, along with 12th-grade math and reading.

The findings show declines across most groups and reveal the largest share of seniors ever scoring below the “basic” benchmark in math and reading.

"These results are sobering," said Matthew Soldner, acting commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics. "The drop in overall scores coincides with significant declines in achievement among our lowest-performing students, continuing a downward trend that began even before the COVID-19 pandemic."

The NAEP is considered one of the most reliable measures of student achievement in the US. The Nation's Report Card assessed roughly 19,000 12th-graders in math and 24,000 in reading between January and March 2024.

Average math scores fell to their lowest point since 2005, while reading scores dropped below all previous assessments dating back to 1992.

"Among our nation's high school seniors, we're now seeing a larger percentage of students scoring below the NAEP Basic achievement level in mathematics and reading than in any previous assessment," Soldner said.

Nearly half (45%) of seniors performed below basic in math in 2024, which was five percentage points higher than in both 2019 and 2005. About one in three (32%) fell below basic in reading, two points higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Only 33% of seniors were considered academically prepared for college math. That was down from 37% in 2019.

Eighth-grade science scores also slipped for the first time since 2009, expanding the gap between top and bottom performers to the largest ever recorded.

"Layered on top of the eighth-grade NAEP scores we released earlier this year for mathematics and reading, the new science data clearly underscore ongoing struggles for students who are embarking on their high school careers," said Soldner.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the results support President Donald Trump's gutting of the Department of Education, shifting control of academic funding to states.

"Despite spending billions annually on numerous K-12 programs, the achievement gap is widening, and more high school seniors are performing below the basic benchmark in math and reading than ever before," McMahon said in a statement. "The lesson is clear. Success isn't about how much money we spend, but who controls the money and where that money is invested."

Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat and ranking member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said the Trump administration's cuts will increase the learning gaps.

"These declines reinforce the urgent need for sustained federal investment in academic recovery and educational equity," Rep. Scott said in a statement. "Unfortunately, instead of responding with the urgency that our nation's learning crisis demands, the Trump administration is pushing forward with its reckless efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, including critical offices such as the Institute for Education Sciences."

Experts like Carol Jago, associate director of the California Reading and Literature Project at UCLA, say that fewer interactive science activities and less time reading longer books are also hurting students.

"To be a good reader, you have to have the stamina to stay on the page, even when the going gets tough," Jago told the Associated Press. "You have to build those muscles, and we're not building those muscles in kids."

Students missing school is another challenge since the pandemic began, with 31% of 12th-graders saying they missed at least three days in the prior month, up from 26% in 2019.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.