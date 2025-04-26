‘Master Of Mutilation’ Accused Of Funding Brutal Attacks In Cameroon: DOJ

Eric Tano Tataw, 38, of Gaithersburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland after what authorities described as a vicious, years-long plot to support violent separatist fighters known as the Amba Boys.

According to the indictment, Tataw — a Cameroonian national living in Maryland — called for attacks on Cameroonian civilians, municipal officials, and government workers.

He allegedly directed fighters to sever limbs in brutal acts he referred to as “Garriing.”

Prosecutors say that Tataw described “small Garri” as cutting off fingers or other appendages and “large Garri” as amputating large limbs or killing victims outright.

“(Tataw) is alleged to have ordered horrific acts of violence, including severing limbs, against Cameroonian civilians in support of a violent secessionist movement,” Justice Department Head Matthew Galeotti said.

Court documents say that "Tataw and his co-conspirators targeted those believed to be working for or collaborating with the government, including municipal officials, traditional chiefs, and employees of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), a government-owned company that grew, processed, and sold bananas, palm oil, and rubber."

It is alleged that Tataw personally wrote hundreds of social media posts on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter calling for attacks against Cameroonian civilians, seeking to raise funds to arm Amba Boys, and threatening those he viewed as cooperating with the Cameroonian government.

"These social media posts were regularly viewed by tens of thousands of people, including Amba Boys and their leaders, and were often further disseminated by third parties allegedly acting at Tataw’s direction or encouragement," prosecutors noted.

He is accused of personally raising more than $110,000 between 2018 and 2020 to supply fighters in Cameroon and Nigeria with AK-47s, explosives, and other weapons through a fundraising drive known as the National AK Campaign.

“This was a vicious scheme to overthrow a foreign government by resorting to an unthinkable level of violence,” US Attorney Kelly Hayes said. “Tataw and his co-conspirators demonstrated a total disregard for human life.”

Tataw faces a maximum of 15 years in prison on the material support count and five years on each threatening communications charge if convicted.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate those who help murder, maim, and kidnap,” Sue Bai, Head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said. “We will continue to hold accountable those who aim to turn American soil into a staging ground for political violence abroad.”

