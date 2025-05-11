Fair 69°

SHARE

Master Illusionist Penn Jillette Brings Magic To North Jersey

Penn Jillette, one half of the famed magic duo Penn and Teller, can now add novelist to his diverse resume.

Penn Jillette

Penn Jillette

 Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Jillette is signing copies of his new novel “Felony Juggler” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

“Felony Juggler” is about Poe, who lives a nomadic life, before he gets caught up in a bank heist that leaves to an innocent bystander being killed, according to a synopsis. Poe flees the scene, eventually joining a Renaissance Faire, before his past starts to catch up to him.

Jillette drew from his own experience as a nomadic juggler when he was growing up in writing the novel, according to a synopsis. 

For more information on the signing, click here.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE