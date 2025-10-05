Massive Corn Dog Recall Expands Nationwide After Injury Reports

Foster Poultry Farms, based in Livingston, California, announced Saturday, Oct. 4, that it is recalling about 3.8 million pounds of its chicken corn dog products following complaints of contamination.

The issue stems from pieces of wood found in the batter of the products, which were distributed across the country.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the affected corn dogs were produced between July 30, 2024, and Aug. 4, 2025. They bear the establishment number “P-6137B” printed on the packaging or inside the USDA inspection mark.

FSIS said the problem came to light after one consumer reported an injury while eating the product. The company received multiple similar complaints, including five involving injuries.

Consumers who purchased the affected corn dogs are urged not to eat them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The products were distributed to retail and institutional locations nationwide, including through Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations. While some shipments reached schools, the USDA said they were not part of the National School Lunch Program.

Foster Farms has established a consumer hotline at 1-800-255-7227, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. FSIS also reminded the public to check freezers for the recalled products and to report any food safety issues through the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

The 2025 recall is one of the largest food safety actions of the year and follows a series of major FSIS enforcement efforts targeting contamination and foreign material in frozen foods.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.