Massive Auto Shop Fire Consumes Hillside Street: Authorities

An explosion at an auto body shop started the massive blaze, Mayor Dahlia Vertreese said live at the scene.

During the fire, a wall collapsed and the shopping section of Maple Avenue between Conklin Avenue and Winans Avenue has been destroyed, Vertreese said.

"It's a harrowing site," Vertreese said.

Vertreese said this was the second worst fire in the township in 18 years, praising first responders.

"This is gonna cost a lot of money to clean up, it's going to take a lot of energy and most of all prayers and patience from our community," Vertreese said.

Hillside is a community built on resilience and compassion. Together, we will recover, rebuild, and rise stronger than ever.

According to CBS New York, the main body of the fire was out, but firefighters are still requesting everyone remain indoors due to poor air quality.

Three homes were also damaged, and about 31 residents have been displaced, Hillside Councilman Craig Maurice Epps said.

"Hillside is a community built on resilience and compassion," Epps said. Together, we will recover, rebuild, and rise stronger than ever.

A firefighter and an employee of the auto body shop were treated for minor injuries, CBS New York reported.

Editor's note: A previous headline on this story said that the fire occurred in Hillsdale. The headline has been updated for accuracy.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.