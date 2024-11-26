Massive 3-Alarm Fire Erupts On NJ's Gingerbread Castle Road, Crews Battle Blaze For 12 Hours

Hamburg Fire Department responded to the blaze on Gingerbread Castle Road in Hamburg around 2 a.m., and quickly upgraded it to a 3-alarm fire due to its intensity.

Mutual aid units from surrounding counties and the Sussex County Tanker Task Force were called in to assist, delivering truckloads of water to the scene throughout the operation.

Crews faced challenging conditions as they battled the flames for more than half a day, with additional resources still expected to operate intermittently in the coming days, officials said.

Hamburg Fire and Rescue expressed gratitude to all involved, including neighboring fire departments, Hamburg OEM, Hamburg Police Department, and other supporting agencies.

“We ask the community to keep the area clear to allow our crews to work safely as they continue to manage this incident,” fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

