Mass Shooting: Paterson Man Dead, 4 Wounded In Newark, Prosecutor Says (Photos)

At 11:40 p.m., Newark police responded to 367 6th Ave. and found five individuals struck by gunfire, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Brandyn Waters, 18, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Four men, 26, 24, and two 19-year-olds were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force is investigating, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.