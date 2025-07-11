Mass Layoffs Begin At State Department Under Trump Downsizing Plan

According to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post, the department will issue termination notices on Friday, July 11 to over 1,100 civil servants and 240 Foreign Service employees.

The move follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that cleared the way for Trump’s executive order to move forward while legal challenges continue.

In testimony to Congress in May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the agency “a bloated bureaucracy that stifles innovation and misallocates scarce resources.”

The department has a total of around 80,000 employees.

Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas told employees on Thursday, July 10 that “every effort has been made to support our colleagues who are departing," according to The Post, which noted that the plan has caused internal turmoil.

Some employees questioned the timing of the layoffs, especially after many were asked to work overtime to help Americans flee the Middle East during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the outlet said.

The Supreme Court's unsigned order overturned a Thursday, May 22 injunction issued by a federal judge in San Francisco that had temporarily blocked Trump’s directive on grounds it likely required congressional approval.

The focus was on the administration’s application of reduction in force (RIF) procedures to cut thousands of government positions, notably at the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, without prior Congressional approval.

While the justices did not make a ruling on the constitutionality of Trump’s larger plan, they lifted the legal barrier that had stalled it for several weeks.

