Mass Casualty: Six Dead When Vehicle Goes Airborne, Catches Fire In Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a devastating crash that left six people dead late Friday night, Dec. 6, in Newark, authorities said.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street. 

A vehicle carrying six individuals was traveling on Raymond Boulevard toward the Route 1&9 Southbound on-ramp when it veered off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.

The vehicle then landed on the ground and caught fire, killing all six occupants, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for more.

