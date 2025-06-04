Masked Men With Guns, Hunting Knife Arrested, 3 Others — Also In Masks — Let Go: Cops

Detectives Chris Ortiz and Rich Dominguez were patrolling the area of 60th Street and Madison Street when they saw a black 4-door Acura commit multiple traffic violations on May 28, the West New York Police Department said.

As the officers approached the car, they noticed all five people inside were dressed in black with hoods and black face coverings, police said.

Officer Frank Escobar responded to assist and spotted one of the passengers hiding a hunting knife, according to the department. Detective Dominguez then saw loose bullets in plain view on the backseat, the department said.

Further investigation led to the discovery of two handguns and the knife, police said.

Juan J. Rodriguez, 20, of Union City, was charged with:

2C:39-4a(1) – Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

2C:39-5b(1) – Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

2C:39-3d – Possession of a Defaced Firearm

2C:39-3f(1) – Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition

Isaiah G. Alvarez, 19, of Jersey City, was charged with:

2C:39-5b(1) – Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

2C:39-3e – Possession of Prohibited Weapons

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and the actions of our officers in this case reflect the professionalism, vigilance, and dedication that the residents of West New York can count on every day,” said Police Director Henry Codina. “The recovery of these illegal firearms and weapons is a direct result of proactive police work and strong teamwork. I commend the involved officers for their swift actions that undoubtedly prevented a potentially dangerous situation. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep illegal weapons off our streets and ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.”

Rodriguez and Alvarez are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

The driver was issued summonses and released at the scene following a warrant check. The other passengers were also released at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.